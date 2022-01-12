Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,912 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

