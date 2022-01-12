Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CNCE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 74,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,848. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,834 shares of company stock worth $62,037 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

