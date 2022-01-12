Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

CTG opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

