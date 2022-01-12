COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 3.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 1,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 545,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
