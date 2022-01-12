COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 3.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 1,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 545,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.