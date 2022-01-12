Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($21.00).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,709 ($23.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,576.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,530.79. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.74), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,210.15).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

