Comparing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89%

This table compares Turing and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 9.73 $79.28 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.59 -$17.04 million ($3.80) -0.71

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Turing and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Turing presently has a consensus price target of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. Recruiter.com Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Turing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turing beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

