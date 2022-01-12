Comparing Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.32 $688.37 million $5.30 14.34 CI&T $185.57 million 8.31 $24.76 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amdocs and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $90.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 55.60%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Amdocs.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amdocs beats CI&T on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

