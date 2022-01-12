Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

