Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $569,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 655.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 40.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00.

SUN opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

