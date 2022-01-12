Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

PGJ opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

