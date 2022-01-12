Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,414 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.