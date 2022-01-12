Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.94

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.94 ($9.02) and last traded at €7.70 ($8.75), with a volume of 7465799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.87 ($8.94).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.50 ($7.38).

The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.03.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

