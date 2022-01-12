Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Ferro worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 8,521.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 786,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 777,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ferro by 26.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

