Commerce Bank Purchases 830 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

