Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Argus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of -162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

