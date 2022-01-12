Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.52 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

