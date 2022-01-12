Commerce Bank Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

