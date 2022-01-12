Commerce Bank Buys 4,529 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

