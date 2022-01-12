Commerce Bank Acquires 2,721 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

