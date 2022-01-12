Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.88

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

CLBK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

