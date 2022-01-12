ColossusXT (COLX) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009567 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,431,907,732 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

