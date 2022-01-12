Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Raised to 990.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,067.00.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

