Colliers Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

