Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,730,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,600 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $508,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 100,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,600. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

