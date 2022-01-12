Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 759.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.20.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.64 and a 200 day moving average of $266.77. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

