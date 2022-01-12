Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 253,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.