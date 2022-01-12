Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$2.61 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.

Shares of CCA opened at C$102.04 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$95.71 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$100.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.13.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

