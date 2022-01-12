Coastline Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,930. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

