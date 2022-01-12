Coastline Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
RIO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,930. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.