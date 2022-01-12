Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

