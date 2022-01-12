Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,600. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.