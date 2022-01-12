Coastline Trust Co Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.43. 19,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.30. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

