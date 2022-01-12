CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rising capital expenditure to develop advanced products and technologies might mar CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. In fact, CNH Industrial's 2021 free cash flow (FCF) projection of $1 billion compares unfavorably with the $1.9 billion recorded in 2020. Further, the company is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. CNH Industrial estimates the last quarter of 2021 to be the period most impacted by component shortages, further affecting production and inventory levels. Further, the company’s FPT brand margins are likely to remain pressured due to constrained engine component supplies. Surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins further. Rising debt levels is another cause of concern. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

