CLS (LON:CLI) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.73) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.89) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.74. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.65). The company has a market capitalization of £868.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 49,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($139,932.22). Insiders have acquired 50,011 shares of company stock worth $10,353,868 over the last ninety days.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

