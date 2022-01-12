CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £149.81 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £149.81 ($203.35).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 71 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($204.32).

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 68 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($203.99).

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £863.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

