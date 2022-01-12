Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $19.12. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1,996 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.