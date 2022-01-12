Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $19.12. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1,996 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.