Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 1,064,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.