Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

CLAR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

