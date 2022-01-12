Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 138,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,217,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,113,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

