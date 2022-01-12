Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.