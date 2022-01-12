Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

APR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

APR stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $39,465.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,964 shares of company stock valued at $11,717,021 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

