CIBC Initiates Coverage on Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Equities researchers at CIBC began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

TSE VGCX traded up 0.41 on Tuesday, reaching 14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of 10.90 and a 1 year high of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $934.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

