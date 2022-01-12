CIBC Initiates Coverage on Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of VGCX traded up 0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 103,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.36. Victoria Gold has a one year low of 10.90 and a one year high of 22.54. The firm has a market cap of $936.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

