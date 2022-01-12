CIBC Cuts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$69.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.82.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

