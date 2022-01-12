CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,748 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,398 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,476,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

