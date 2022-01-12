CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.85.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $673.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

