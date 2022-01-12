CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.