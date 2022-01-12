CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.82 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

