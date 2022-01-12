CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $729.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

