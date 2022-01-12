CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average is $265.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

