CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,176 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

